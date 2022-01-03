Gary Franklin has joined the race for the Republican nomination for the state House District 68 seat, which is up for grabs in March.
Franklin is a retired U.S. Army officer and oil industry engineer who lives in Lomita. He is a 1978 graduate of Texas A&M and holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Arkansas State University. He has served on the board of the Saratoga Underground Water Conservation District in Lampasas County since 2015.
“The explosive growth of the Dallas/Ft. Worth are on the north side of the Texas House district and Austin to the south demands that we protect our water supplies to avoid shortages for households and agriculture use,” Franklin told the Lampasas Dispatch Record. “… In addition to the water issue, other areas of concern for me would be the flow of illegal drugs into our state and country through open southern borders, and to abolish or fix the problems faced by school districts and parents with state-mandated testing.”
Franklin and wife Beth, a retired teacher, have two adult children.
