Today is the last day to vote early for the Texas Senate District 30 runoff election.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 19.
State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, is facing Pilot Point's Shelley Luther in the emergency special election.
As of Friday, Dec. 11, 1,026 people had cast ballots early, according to Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
