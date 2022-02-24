Crosspoint Baptist Church will host a special guest Sunday during the morning worship hour.
Inguna Gruznina, the founder and administrator of the Talsi Christian School in Latvia will give testimony of her salvation experience in Christ Jesus and how the Lord led her to open the school which provides an education for students in grades 1-12 with emphasis upon those with special needs.
The public is invited to hear her extraordinary and inspiring testimony. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon with a lunch to follow. The church is located at 3190 Harris St.
