Labor Day weekend was uneventful for the most part, law enforcement officials say. However, the three-day weekend also marked the beginning of dove hunting season.
Cooke County Game Warden Stormy McCuistion said Tuesday, Sept. 3, that there were no drownings on Ray Roberts Lake or Lewisville Lake. One person was arrested on a boating while intoxicated charge “by state park police at the Isle du Bois Unit on Ray Roberts Lake,” he said.
“My efforts were mostly concentrated on dove hunters,” McCuistion said.
Dove season began Sunday, Sept. 1.
The opening of dove hunting season included one arrest on an unlawful carrying of a firearm charge, he said. In addition, five citations were issued for illegal shotguns, one person received a citation for not having a hunting license, one citation was issued for refusing inspection by a game warden, six citations were issued for not taking a required hunter education course, one citation was issued for a minor in possession of alcohol and three citations were issued to hunters who were in possession of a protected species-plovers.
McCuistion said he also wrote about a dozen “miscellaneous hunting warnings.”
The majority of the hunting took place in the southwest part of the county, he said.
“I would have to say at least 250 bird hunters were checked and the number of birds harvested was pretty low,” McCuistion said.
On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the three-day weekend had just been a “normal” weekend to his knowledge.
Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he wasn’t called to anything in Cooke County over the holiday.
“I was busy everywhere else, just not here,” Tackett said.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said the Gainesville Police Department is thankful they had an uneventful Labor Day weekend.
The call load seemed normal or possibly even lower than normal, he said.
Phillips said boating activity was light on Moss Lake and “there were no enforcement actions taken there.”
He said he couldn’t speculate on why activity around town seemed lighter, other than “possibly a lot of people were traveling.”
