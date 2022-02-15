AUSTIN — Snow days and school cancellations were once a source of joy for Texans as winter weather is a rarity in much of the state. But the fun was quickly overtaken by anxiety when an arctic blast swept state in early February.
When the National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning, cautioning residents of ice, light snow and sleet that would make driving conditions treacherous, they packed supermarkets, emptied shelves and braced for another “what if.”
Winter Storm Landon landed about a year after a catastrophic winter storm — known as Winter Storm Uri — pummeled Texas, dropping temperatures to the single digits and causing a near collapse of the state’s power grid. Millions of Texans were left in the dark and without water as rolling blackouts continued for days in an attempt to preserve the state’s grid. Official reports attribute 246 deaths to the storm, even though other reports put the number much higher, and an estimated $130 billion in damage.
In Gainesville, Whaley United Methodist Church Music Director and Head of Trustees Kevin Beall said they planned as much as possible for Landon’s arrival but acknowledged only so much can be done to prepare for the unpredictable nature of Texas weather.
Whaley, which operates as emergency shelter during crises, experienced broken pipes and flooded hallways due to Uri.
Beall said when the City of Gainesville contacted them to be a warming center during Landon, they felt they were unable to commit.
“Without the assurance of electricity and water, we were unable to provide that help to our community,” Beall said.
First Baptist Church of Corsicana is also designated as a Red Cross Disaster Center, making it exempt from rolling blackouts. So when Uri's impending arrival made news, Pastor Danny Reeves said he was told the church would be a last resort emergency shelter. But he did not prepare for what was to come.
“Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport called me that Monday morning and said he sent some people our way, so we sprung into action,” he said. “We had travelers from as far as Mississippi and Alabama staying with us, in addition to many Navarro College students who didn’t have water in their dorms.”
Reeves said he found enough food on hand to serve chili dogs the first night but with no prior planning, he relied on the generosity of the community with donations from volunteers, nonprofits and meals prepared by other churches.
The church housed around 70 people the first night, almost 120 the second night and served them breakfast. He estimated he was there for over 100 straight hours as he and his members turned the church into a makeshift community with sleeping, dining and sanitation stations, even setting up a nursery for infant care.
“It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” Reeves said. “If we could have used anything else it would have been more showers, but we made due with what we had.”
No repeat
Almost a year later, when Landon arrived, Reeves said he did not make any additional preparations, knowing God will provide.
“We don’t have room to store much more than cots and blankets,” he said. “If the need arises again we will call for assistance, and the Lord and the community will provide.”
While Gov. Greg Abbott and other state energy leaders were insistent the grid would hold up this time around, residents were not quick to forget their experiences from a year ago.
Austin Bridges, owner and therapist at Austin Anxiety and Trauma Specialists, said he believes had Uri not occurred, Winter Storm Landon would not have brought the “hyper vigilance” or frantic rush to the grocery store that was experienced.
“That hyper vigilance is characteristic of people who've been through a traumatic experience or people that are suffering from anxiety,” Bridges said. “It's that desire to feel in control over something that they ultimately don't have control over.”
Bridges said Landon proved the impact of Uri’s trauma by showcasing how the brain reacts to traumatic events — solidifying new beliefs around the idea of “if it happened before, how can I trust it won't happen again.”
“What we were showed last year in a very traumatic way is that we are two utilities away from chaos,” Bridges said. “People felt safe and secure, and then in a matter of five days, we lost utilities and their safety — personal safety and their family’s safety — was immediately threatened.”
Landon finished far less severe than Uri because the cold front didn't pack as bitter cold as the 2021 storm. The weather also lasted fewer days and, for the most part, hit the central to northern part of the state.
During Landon, Abbott, as well as Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas leaders, promised a more resilient grid — touting new rules and mandates, and the grid generally held up.
Those changes include the PUCT creating a new designation for critical natural gas where there are now 2,900 facilities with the distinction compared to less than 100 prior to Uri. The PUCT also mandated new winterization rules, with Abbott saying 99% of all power generation in the state have been winterized.
Work continues
Officials also established the Texas Energy Reliability Council, made up of state and industry energy leaders, who are working on mapping natural gas infrastructure across the state. The mapping must be completed by Sept. 1, per state law.
It is with these changes that Texas A&M Professor of electrical and computer engineering Thomas Overbye said he believes a repeat of Uri's severity Texans would have fared much better.
“The changes that the state has made have been very effective,” Overbye said. “I know that last year, we had a lot of generators fail, and the reason why we had to go to the rotating blackouts was because we just did not have enough generation or what we call capacity. This year, that hasn't been the issue.”
He said that while Uri has led some residents to the assumption that Texas has a weak grid, that is not the case, adding that the state can't prevent all blackouts, only greatly minimize the likelihood of them occurring.
“Last year we had a very unusual cold spell and we did fail miserably and we've made the changes we needed to make,” Overbye said. “People were naturally kind of skittish going into this cold spell and I felt that too … But I think the grid did fine, and I have great confidence in the grid.”
Nonetheless, the arrival of Landon certainly brought anxiety and kept elected officials on their toes.
In Palestine, the city made sure to be diligent in preparation for Landon after Uri not only kept residents in the cold and dark, but also wreaked havoc on Palestine's water system.
“Our city staff has been preparing and planning for a potential extreme winter weather event before [Landon] was on the radar,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby. “Over the years, we’ve learned some hard lessons the hard way, but staff has been diligent and used those lessons to better prepare for extreme weather events. … Working with our team last year under such severe circumstances has given me faith that we are better prepared than we have been and that no matter what, they will work hard until the job is done.”
In a proactive response after last year’s storm related water outages due to power outages, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston and the commissioners court used American Cares Act funding to ensure that all county water supplies had backup generators. Most of those have been ordered, but not all of them are complete.
Palestine City Manager Teresa Herrera said the city too had a generator on standby and extra salt to keep roads and bridges safe. Herrera added one thing the city failed to do last year was to create a command center, which they have since corrected.
“We have now established that our command center, in any extreme weather event, will be city hall. This is where we will start out our day and make sure everything is being taken care of,” she said.
For Greenville Electric Utility System, preparation was key in dealing with Landon, GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks said. Following Uri, GAES learned best practices to help it react more quickly to customer poor needs, she said.
“GEUS adapted quickly and learned greatly from [Uri],” Hooks said. “Staff worked around the clock to restore services, communicate with customers and keep our local plant online.”
Many GEUS customers made it through Landon with minimal outages, however as many as 5,089 Hunt County customers of Oncor remained without power for several hours. Several hundred Farmers Electric Co-op customers and Texas New Mexico Power customers also lost power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.