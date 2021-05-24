Cooke County Library’s summer reading programs begin next week.
Sign-ups will be from Tuesday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 15. Children and adults of any age are welcome to participate in the free programs, library officials said. To register, visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St.
There are three different programs for children, teens and adults. This year the theme for all three reading programs is “Tails and Tales.” Each program has different reading requirements and different prizes. Friends of the Cooke County Library will be this year’s sponsor for the prizes, according to a press release from Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence.
The summer reading programs run from June 1, until July 15.
For more detailed information regarding prizes and reading requirements, visit the kids tab on the Cooke County Library website at www.cookecountylibrary.org or call the library at 940-668-5530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.