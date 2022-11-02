Brandon and Amy Archer are joining Gainesville’s Real Life as the new pastors. The couple have two children, Jude and Joan. Real Life hosts services Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m., and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 2205 US-82 in Gainesville. Call 940-665-6720 for more information.
Archers joins Real Live Church
- Staff report
