Archers Real Life

Brandon and Amy Archer are joining Gainesville’s Real Life as the new pastors. The couple have two children, Jude and Joan. Real Life hosts services Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m., and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 2205 US-82 in Gainesville. Call 940-665-6720 for more information.

 Submitted photo

