CVFD BBQ

Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue and auction Saturday, at the station, 116 McDaniel St. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Adult plates will cost $12, children $6 and two and under eat for free.

 Callisburg Volunteer Fire Dept

Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue and auction Saturday, at the station, 116 McDaniel St. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Adult plates will cost $12, children $6 and two and under eat for free.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you