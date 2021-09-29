Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue and auction Saturday, at the station, 116 McDaniel St. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Adult plates will cost $12, children $6 and two and under eat for free.
Callisburg VFD fundraiser Saturday
