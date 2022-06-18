First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi group with Retha Bond meets at 6 p.m and choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Session meets at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Bible Study at the Stanford House is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. in Gainesville, at the intersection with Church Street. For more info, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Sabbath (Saturday) Services begin at 9:30 a.m. with Bible Study. Adult class is studying the book of Genesis this quarter. This week will be taking a look at Joseph. Read Genesis chapters 34 thru 37 to prepare for study.
Children are studying God’s Wonderful Law and Honoring God With Our Words.
Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Elder Ted Wilson, president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventist will be live streamed. Watch online at https://www.gcsession.org/.
Title is Jesus is coming, get involved.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church is located at 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
For information concerning Depression And Anxiety Recovery Program or Bible studies, call 940-668-8687.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 402 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville, hosts in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook.
Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
For more information , call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@ gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ladies’ Bible class has resumed in the annex on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
The church has resumed Wednesday services at 7 p.m.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
The early service will be in The Summit at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship service will be in the sanctuary.
Sunday School classes are from 10-11 a.m. and there is one for all ages. Cortni Kordi is the Children’s Director, Travis Tudor leads the youth and Eddie Hadlock is the Adult Sunday School Coordinator.
This Sunday Pastor Jeff’s sermon is from Acts 17:16-34 and is entitled “Eyes Wide Open.”
Check www.belongfbg.com for more information.
Gainesville Bible Church
The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.
There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Childcare is available for all services.
The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Rd. For more information, call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville has worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church’s Facebook page. Sunday school for children, youth and adults is back. Contact the church office for more information.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville. org.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church now has Wednesday evening Bible class at 5 p.m.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Sivells Bend United Methodist Church
Sivells Bend United Methodist Church, 16028 FM 1201, Gainesville, and the Rev.
Kathy McLean-Davis invites the public to worship on the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month at 9 a.m.
