Elizabeth Newman has come home to practice medicine.
The Cooke County native joined Sears Medical Associates, 836 E. California St. in Gainesville, last week.
Dr. Newman graduated from the Texas College of Osteopathy at the University of North Texas-Ft. Worth in 2018, after attending Baylor University and serving as an intern in Waco - receiving training on patients ranging from “cradle to grave,” according to the announcement from Sears.
“It was an obvious choice to come back and be close to home,” Newman told the Register. “I want to serve the community that rallied behind me in my journey.”
Newman is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and has experience in caring for babies, the elderly, women, people with emotional issues and more.
The osteopath added that she would specialize in obstetrics care, choosing to cater to that “underserved population.”
The fluent Spanish speaker is accepting new patients. Call (940) 665-5566 for more info.
