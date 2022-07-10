The Gainesville Area Visual Arts wants artists in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma to submit art for their 2022 Fall Art Exhibition. Beautiful Things is the theme for this year’s annual show. Original art only - that has not been shown in the GAVA Fall Art Exhibition in the last four years. GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art deemed inappropriate.
Art submission is Sept. 10-11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. in Gainesville. GAVA members pay $15 per entry, non-GAVA members $20 per entry – four pieces can be submitted per artist. Students are encouraged to enter their art.
For entry forms and additional information, visit the GAVA website www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will be presenting awards in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D & Photography/Digital Art – and the GAVA Judge this year is Barbara Mason. There will also be a theme prize, the Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award and a People Choice Award. Local businesses will present their own awards and prize money. Over $4,000 in cash awards will be presented.
The Beautiful Things Fall Art Exhibition will be in the Santa Fe Depot Museum. The show is free to the public and runs from September 18-25.
The free Public Reception is Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.