The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary is selling H.E.A.R.T. of the Community discount cards. The cards, which are being sold for $10, feature discounts to 16 Gainesville restaurants and businesses including Chicken Express, Bungalow 123, Chickfil- A, Cornerstone Cafe, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Good Things, Happy Dogs Corn Dogs, Happy’s Sip and Dip, Luigi’s, Rib Crib, Sarah’s on the Square, Ten Twenty Five Collection, Twisted Hanger, Villa Grande and The Wolf Den.
The cards are valid through November 2023 and can be purchased from any NTMC Auxiliary Member or at the NTMC Gift Shop at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Proceeds help the Auxiliary purchase equipment for the hospital.
‘What’s He Like’ Sunday
First Baptist-Gainesville invites everyone to come for the Christmas Season of messages. They begin Sunday, Dec. 4 with “What’s He Like Part 1” from Isaiah 52:13-15 and Isaiah 53:1-5.
The Early First service begins at 9 a.m. in The Summit with coffee and donuts. The traditional service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday morning in the sanctuary.
Sunday School classes meet each Sunday 10-11 a.m. and there is a class for everyone.
Visit the church, 308 E. Broadway, or go to belongfbg.com for all the information.
Chamber board vote ends Friday
There are three seats opening up on the Gainesville Area Chamber Board of Directors, and members have until the end of the day Friday (Dec. 2) to cast their votes.
The nominees are: Chyna Vincent – Clark Adamson Insurance Darin Allred – North Texas Medical Center Kristi Hamilton – Premiere Real Estate Dr. Van Miller – North Central Texas College To vote, visit https:// form.jot- form. com/223065700661146 before 5 p.m.
There is only one vote per business/ organization allowed. Call 940-665-2831 for more information about the election.
Advent at First Presbyterian
Second Advent Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville. A congregational meeting is scheduled after the service.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Live Nativity is on the 10th from 6-9 p.m.
The church is at Denton and Church streets. For more info, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal. net.
TDEM taking applications
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is taking applications for the next class of The Texas Emergency Management Academy.
The second cadet class of The Academy begins September 2023 in San Antonio, and lasts for approximately eight months.
The program comprehensively prepares interested individuals in all four phases of emergency management: preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery.
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit tdem.texas.gov/academy to learn more and apply.
