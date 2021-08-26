Tribute to Dr. Thomas
Dr. Ira Thomas, a Gainesville physician, delivered quite a few babies in the 1930s and 40s – I was one of them. It was what happened 18-20 months after my birth that left me eternally grateful to Dr. Thomas.
In those days, there were no seat belts, car seats for children or safety glass in automobiles. My mother was driving with me in the seat beside her. At the northwest corner of the Cooke County Courthouse, a fellow ran a stop sign crashing into our car. The windshield went into the floorboard and I was tossed on top of the glass.
The result was a cut on the left side of my nose near the eye, my left nostril cut off except for a small piece of skin, the upper lip slashed and the lower lip cut deep. They say it was a bloody mess as Dr. Thomas worked to put the nostril back on and sew up the other wounds.
Just picture trying to do that to a screaming, wiggling little child who was in great pain.
I’m 82 and still marvel at the fact I don’t have disfiguring scars.
In those days, the family doctor took care of many of the medical problems. They were specialists in their own right. To me, Dr. Thomas was a miracle worker. I’m thankful to him.
Carol Cox
Poteau, Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.