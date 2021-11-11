big API flag
Local manufacturer API, located at 1920 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville, rose a 30-foot x 50-foot-flag Thursday in honor of Veterans Day. The company’s employees gathered in parking lot to witness the event. Members of Gainesville VFW Post 1922 were honored guests, and they led crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

