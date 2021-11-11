The Law Dogs Motorcycle Club will stage its annual benefit run Saturday to benefit the Cooke County Littlest Angels program.
Registration will be 9-10 a.m. at Gainesville VFW Post 1922. The first 100 people are guaranteed a Toy Run T-shirt, meal at the end of the run and a chance at $750 in cash prizes. Entry fee for the Toy Run is $25 (or a new, unwrapped toy) per entry.
The Littlest Angel Program was founded in 1981 to help families that could not afford Christmas for their children. The program is run through the Cooke County Boys & Girls Club. Since Law Dogs LEMC’s police, deputies, EMTs, firefighters and corrections officer have been a part of the program, they have raised over $69,000 in funds and have helped over 7,000 children so far.
There will be stops throughout this 90-plus mile ride across Cooke County – Callisburg Store, Lake Kiowa Store and Era Valero – where riders will draw colored marbles. Each color is worth a certain value. At the end of the ride, high score wins a prize. This will be a 90-plus mile ride through some of the most beautiful roads and scenery in the county.
For more information call the Boys and Girls Club at 940-665-6527.
