the ritz

The Ritz is the newest member of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Located at 108 N. Commerce St. on the corner of the square, the shop offers exclusive product lines, gifts and items with local flair. – candles, diffusers, luxurious soap and more, according to owner Rachel Howe. It opened in March inside the old Ritz theater. Howe has included several photographs of the old theater as decor in the shop, documenting the theater and what Gainesville was like back in the day. The theatre closed in 1948. Courtesy of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you