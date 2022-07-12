Locals should have no trouble finding fun stuff to do this weekend, as there is a whole slew of events planned around Gainesville:
Rodeo Gainesville
Rodeo Gainesville begins Friday at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Gainesville Riding Club. People are invited to come on out to the rodeo arena at 3152 North Grand Ave. to enjoy all of the events, including an appearance from Backflip Johnny Dudley. Saturday’s event is also at 7 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $12 at the gate and $10 in advance. Child tickets are six dollars at the gate and five dollars in advance. Children four-years-old and younger get in free. Advance tickets are available from Royalty Contestants.
See the GRC Facebook page or call (940) 372-0136 for information.
Cowboys for CASA
Cowboys for CASA will host a dinner, live and silent auction at the Gainesville Civic Center. The featured act is Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos! As of Monday morning, tickets are sold out and there is already a waiting list.
If you would like to get on that list, contact CASA of North Texas at (940) 665-2244 for reservations and ticket information. Tickets were sold at $50 a piece.
FUMC Music and Arts Camp Showcase
First United Methodist Church’s Music and Arts Camp will host its showcase performance at 6 p.m. Each year, local kids get together for one week and put together a show about God’s love.
This year’s show is “iAM” from Little Big Stuff. The show teaches that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.
The performance will be at First United Methodist Church, and admission is free.
Zoo benefit concert
The Frank Buck Zoo Benefit Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Farmer’s Market.
Join for animal ambassadors, bounce houses and beverages. Joe Forlini and Jerry Hart & Flatland will open the show for featured performer, Larry Joe Taylor.
Concert t-shirts and band merchandise will also be available for purchase. All proceeds from the night will support Frank Buck Zoo.
The event is courtesy of the Powers Family.
API anniversary
Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Advanced Pedestals, Inc. (API) is having their 25th anniversary celebration. API manufactures above group pedestals to facilitate electrical connections, as well as cattle lick feeders, mineral feeders and stock tanks.
Though the company was first developed in 1976, API was relocated to Gainesville in 1997 and is still headquartered here today.
The 25th anniversary celebration will be at the headquarters at 2227 Foundry Rd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
