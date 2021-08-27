Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ladies' Bible class will resume meeting in the annex on Wednesday, Sept.1, at 10 a.m.
All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bible class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page.
Sunday school for children, youth and adults is back. Contact the church office for more information.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
Learning Tree Preschool opened registration for the 2021-22 school year on Monday, March 29. The school is looking forward to next year as they celebrate 40 years of growing children in the community.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
First Christian Church
The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Home bound) is from Pecan Creek Village on Saturday at 10 a.m.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Other), our local food bank, requests macaroni & cheese (box), spaghetti sauce, rice (1 or 2 pound bags) and beans (1 or 2 pound bags).
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Gainesville Bible Church
The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.
There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Childcare is available for all services.
The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Rd. For more information, call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com. The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
First Baptist Gainesville
First Baptist Gainesville invites the public to come Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. for the celebration of the church’s150th anniversary (1871-2021). More information will follow.
Pastor Jeff's sermon series from Acts will continue this week from Acts 3:11-26 entitled "The Power and The Glory. The contemporary first service starts at 9 a.m. each Sunday at 400 E. Broadway (come early for fellowship and coffee) and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday at 308 E. Broadway.
Sunday School classes for all ages are offered each Sunday morning from 10-11 a.m. Children’s Director Cortni Kordi offers classes through the 5th grade for children.
The Wednesday Bible study through the Book of Genesis meets each Wednesday at 6 p.m. It is led by Pastor Jeff and is studying Chapter 34 of Genesis. This study group meets in Room 210.
Shelly Langley will be offering a ladies Bible study on Elijah by Priscilla Shirer each Wednesday at 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 22. Also, another ladies study will be offered which will be led by Georgia Blythe entitled “It's Not Supposed to Be That Way.” Check out these two studies and contact shelly@belongfbg.com to sign up or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
The AWANA program for children will begin Sept. 22 for children three years old through the fifth grade. They meet from 5:45-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Contact Shelly at shelly@belongfbg.com to sign up.
First Refuge Ministries
First Refuge Ministries will host its first Gainesville Gala on Thursday, Sept. 9, featuring speaker, author and comedian Bob Smiley.
The event will be at Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided.
First Refuge Ministries is establishing a Gainesville location that will offering essential basic services, including free medical, dental, counseling and food services. The group has locations in Denton, Sanger and is establishing a third location in Gainesville.
Cross and Crown Ministries
Rise Up!, the 2021 Cross and Crown Ministries Day of Joy Ladies’ Retreat, is scheduled for Sept. 18, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Check in and breakfast snacks run 8-9 a.m. This 10th annual retreat will be held at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford Rd. in Ardmore.
The retreat is non-denominational. It is a one-day event for women of all ages and walks of life. There is no cost to attend. Lunch is provided.
The guest speaker is Peggy Nunley, President of Awe Star Ministries. Peggy lives to proclaim the Gospel of Christ no matter what the situation—whether hidden in the floorboard as she is transported to underground churches in the Middle East or standing in front of large groups in Eastern Europe.
For more information or to register, visit crossandcrownministries.com or call 580-467-7289, 580-276-7062 or 580-504-9144.
