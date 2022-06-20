This year marks the Cooke County United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse event, set for Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Fuhrman Hall in Muenster. It has grown to a crowd of more than 400 women, making it the largest "ladies’ night out dinner program in Cooke County.
Power of the Purse (POP) was created to bring local women together to make a difference. Dinner, drinks and entertainment are included, with the option to play several games and dress up. This year’s theme is “Masquerade.”
All proceeds are donated to local Cooke County agencies to improve health, education and financial stability.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1z8ejpCl8. Tickets will be available July 15 by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-power-of-the-purse-tickets-251338759997.
