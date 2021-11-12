Wooden Poppy
Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Wooden Poppy Design Co. won the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square Window Decoration contest. The contest was a part of the Chamber’s Halloween festivities downtown on Oct. 30. Storefronts were adorned with Halloween and other seasonal decorations and competed for the top prize. Wooden Poppy owners Jodi Perry and Trent Krahl do public workshops and private parties with tons of home decor designs to choose from, and they teach participants how to do the work themselves. Email thewoodenpoppydesignco@gmail.com or visit www.thewoodenpoppy.com for more information.

