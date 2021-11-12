The Wooden Poppy Design Co. won the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square Window Decoration contest. The contest was a part of the Chamber’s Halloween festivities downtown on Oct. 30. Storefronts were adorned with Halloween and other seasonal decorations and competed for the top prize. Wooden Poppy owners Jodi Perry and Trent Krahl do public workshops and private parties with tons of home decor designs to choose from, and they teach participants how to do the work themselves. Email thewoodenpoppydesignco@gmail.com or visit www.thewoodenpoppy.com for more information.
featured
Wooden Poppy takes top prize
- Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Gainesville PD makes arrest in Monday shooting
- Hess leads Muenster to district title
- Fernandez, Hill sign college letters
- Football: first-round matchups set
- Cooke Co. commissioners set precinct lines, talk new weigh station for I-35 SB
- Lindsay claims area crown
- Harley crash kills one, injures another
- Football playoffs kicking off
- Whitesboro boys win 3A title
- Voters reject Gainesville MS bond; ESD for Lake Kiowa
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.