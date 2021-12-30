Mosey on down to the Cooke County Fairgrounds for The Cooke County Junior Livestock Show, which kicks off Monday.
This annual event is a competition and fundraiser for Agriculture and Family & Consumer Science students at local schools, allowing them to showcase their skills, gain funding for their projects and help grow their schools’ programs.
“For the first time this year, every child is eligible for add-ons,” said Beverly Fleitman, Treasurer of the CCJLS Board of Directors. “Even if a child doesn’t win, people can contribute and support their projects.”
The CCJLS begins Monday with the equine show at the Cooke County Fairgrounds. The cattle and poultry shows commence Wednesday, followed on Thursday with exhibitions at both the fairgrounds and First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. The Premium Sale will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the fairgrounds.
Show updates, information and results can be seen on the show’s Facebook page – Cooke County Junior Livestock Show or www.ccjls.org.
Most events at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., with the exception of the FCS show, which will be held at the First Christian Church Life Center, 401 N. Dixon St.
Monday, Jan. 3
9 a.m. — Equine show
Wednesday, Jan. 5
10 a.m. — Cattle show with poultry show to follow
Thursday, Jan. 6
8 a.m. — Rabbit show
9 a.m. — Family and Consumer Science show at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St.
10 a.m. — Lamb show followed by goat show
4-6 p.m. — FCS project viewing at First Christian Church
Friday, Jan. 7
9 a.m. — Swine show
1 p.m. — Agricultural mechanics show (wood and metal shop)
Saturday, Jan. 8
10 a.m. — Abilities United Show
Noon — Buyer's luncheon
1 p.m. — Premium sale
