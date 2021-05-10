A pared down version of Senate Bill 7 is headed back to the Senate after it passed the House on Friday.
Senate Bill 7, which is written by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, passed the House with a vote of 81-64. Now the Senate has to review and approve amendments made by the House before it can be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he thinks election integrity is one of the most important needs to be addressed this legislative season when asked about The Texas Voting Rights Bill.
“Having faith in our election system is paramount and as it stands a considerable amount of the population does not trust the system,” McNamara said following the House vote. “This will help to clarify election law, secure our elections, make sure that we are all following the same rules across the state and will help make sure that every legal vote is counted. I think ultimately when people trust the system, they are more likely to participate in the system and cast their vote.”
The bill, according to reports, aims to improve the tracking of mail-in early ballots, tighten voter identification laws around mail-in ballots and early voting, tighten eligibility for mail-in voting and would make it a felony if the information was incorrect, issue $100 fines to election registrars who fail to correct ineligible voters from the voting rolls in a per-instance collection, restrict the solicitation of mail-in voting by county election officials, strengthen the rules around election observers, ban voting in parking garages or other temporary locations including tents and bans 24-hour voting, while restricting the maximum hours of voting to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The amendments lowered initially proposed enhanced criminal penalties, allowed poll watchers to be removed if they breach the peace and clarified that election judges and volunteers wouldn’t be held liable for honest mistakes. Additionally, they instructed the state to send voter registration applications to high schools and instructed the state to develop an online format for tracking early ballots.
Friday’s vote came a day after Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis signed a wide-ranging list of new voting restrictions into law. New voting limits have also been signed into law in Georgia and Iowa. Elsewhere, Republicans in Ohio and Michigan are also pressing ahead with overhauls of various election procedures, according to the Associated Press.
Democrats have virtually no path to stop the bill in the GOP-controlled Legislature, but they warned of legal fights ahead, reports indicate.
“You have your vote, you have your majority. But guess what? I look forward to seeing you in federal court,” said Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer before a final procedural vote Friday afternoon that sent the bill back to the Senate. He added that “history is on our side.”
Voting rights groups say poor and minority voters will bear the brunt of GOP restrictions, and that Republicans are counting on the privilege of their voters to overcome hurdles, according to the AP. Some Republicans across the country have expressed concern the new rules could end up hurting GOP voters as well. Republican voters, particularly seniors, have long embraced mail voting.
League of Women Voters of Cooke County President Alice Gruber asked why Texans would want a law that would make it harder to vote.
“Texas already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the US and consistently low voter turnout, just as was recently evidenced by the Gainesville elections with only 559 people voting in the mayoral race,” Gruber said.
A total of 8,808 people within the city limits were registered to vote earlier this month, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
The latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimate conducted in July 2019 shows Gainesville with 16,886 residents.
“SB 7 seeks to make voting even harder for voters with disabilities, the elderly, and communities of color,” Gruber said. “Every qualified Texas voter should be able to cast their vote safely and freely. Last year, my 94-year-old mother was able to vote without getting out of the car.”
Gruber’s group serves as area representation for The League of Women Voters of Texas. The LWVT is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, officials said.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said voter fraud is much less prevalent than “hyperbolic headlines and tweets of the last four years would lead one to believe.”
“It’s hard to tell what the final version of the bill will look like after it goes through committee hearings this week, “Angus said. “The House bill changed many of the provisions of the Senate bill and I imagine more will be changed before we see a final vote. Regardless of how many changes are made it will remain a bill that seeks to make voting more difficult and does so ostensibly to assure ‘voting integrity.’ “
Texas CNHI newspapers and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
