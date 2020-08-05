Heads up, Cooke County. Workers with the U.S. Census Bureau could be knocking on your door soon.
Starting Sunday, Aug. 9, workers will be in the area following up with residents who have not already filled out their U.S. Census questionnaire, according to U.S. Census Bureau spokesman Vernon Catron.
Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit homes, the U.S. Census 2020 website states.
Significant funding for both state and local governments is determined by the census.
“Please take a few moments to go online to complete the census, it is one of the most basic, but necessary parts of our role as Americans,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said. “Census door knockers will be following up with residences in the next few weeks, if you want to avoid getting that knock on the door, please go online now.”
Statistics show that as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, Cooke County’s self-response rate to the census is 58.5%, comparable to the overall state response rate of 58%. Statistics also show that 39.8% of the responses from the county have been submitted online.
Self-response tallies include households who have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone.
In 2010 — the last time a census was taken — the county’s total self-response rate was 64.5%.
Everyone living in the United States and its five territories — Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — is required by law to be counted in the 2020 census.
The census form can be found online at www.2020census.gov. Residents can also call 1-844-330-2020 to complete the census over the phone.
One person who is at least 15 years old should respond for each home, according to the 2020 census website. The person responding should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there.
Responses are used only to produce statistics, according to the census website, which states “the Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information.”
If someone visits your home to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo, according to the agency’s website.
Census workers are expected to have all follow-ups complete by Sept. 30, Catron said.
The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
