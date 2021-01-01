2020 IN REVIEW: The year from Hades

Personnel staff a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in May at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, top left; top right, a security guard bicycles across the empty parking lot at WinStar World Casino and Resort while it was shut down; bottom left, a Cooke County sheriff’s deputy works a crime scene near where the body of Lyrik Brown was discovered; bottom right, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison prepares voting equipment ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.