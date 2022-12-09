The Gainesville Medal of Honor (MOH) Host City Board is already at work getting things ready for the 2023 program.
MOH week 2023 is scheduled for Wed. Apr. 19 through Sat. Apr. 22.
“At this stage we are just planning each detail of the event,” said MOH Board President and Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore in an email to the Register. “We will start next month with committee meetings scattered throughout the time between now and the event.”
At a meeting Monday evening, committee leaders gave updates on how preparations are going.
“Committees are ensuring they have support in place like vendors, volunteers, financial and fiscal support for each event,” said Moore. “We did approve work to be done on our new vendor trailer so we have the ability to sell merchandise from a trailer instead of hauling all of our merchandise around in totes.”
Plans for the MOH museum are progressing as well. The Gainesv ille City Council approved the expenditure of $70,000 to North Central Texas College for construction of the Medal of Honor Museum, paid from the Hotel Occupancy Tax.
“The contract to build the museum has been approved by NCTC Board of Regents,” said Moore. “I believe permits will be pulled this week and construction will begin soon.”
The 2023 MOH event will mark the 22nd anniversary of the program. Moore says he and the board are looking forward to a great event.
