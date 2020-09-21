Gainesville’s hospital has added a second obstetrician-gynecologist at its Cooke County Medical Center clinic staff.
North Texas Medical Center announced this weekend that Dr. Molly Isola, previously of Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan at the clinic. Information posted to NTMC’s social media page shows she has been active with the clinic since summer. A midwife, Kathy Ellis, also joined the clinic staff early this summer.
Isola previously practiced with Women’s Specialists of New Mexico. She is a graduate of Chicago Medical School in North Chicago, Illinois, and completed residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to information from NTMC.
The Texas Medical Board licensure database shows Isola reported having practiced medicine for six years. She has a full medical license to practice in Texas that’s been active since March 23. The license is valid through Feb. 28, 2022, the TMB license verification database shows.
The Cooke County Medical Center is at 801 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. For information, call 940-612-8750.
