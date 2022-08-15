A brush fire spread Monday afternoon south of Gainesville on FM 2070 for a few hours before it was contained.
Gainesville emergency services received the call at 1:24 p.m. and a control center was established at the intersection of county roads 372 and 227. By 4:15 p.m., the scene commander reported that the fire was 90 percent contained.
The fire covered about 400 acres. There are no reported injuries or evacuation.
There has been no confirmation on the cause of the fire.
Gainesville FD, along with Muenster Fire and Rescue and other Cooke County departments are working the scene. Texas A&M Forest Services sent a strike force of four brush trucks to Gainesville earlier this week to aid with fires in the north Texas regional area due to dry weather and high fire risk.
An outdoor burn ban has been in effect for Cooke County for about the last six weeks.
