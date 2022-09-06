First Christian Church hosted its second annual Coats for Kids Car Show in downtown Gainesville.
Winners were:
Best of Show / Daniel & Glenda Fleitman 1955 Chevy BelAir (pictured)
Best Truck / Shelton Medlock 1982 Chevy C-10
Best Car / Gary White 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS
People’s Choice / Ron Krebs 1951 Chevy 3100
FCC’s Coats for Kids is in its 21st Year, having given away over 11,000 since its inception. Over 900 were given out in 2021. Over 40 vehicles entered the contest and organizers reported raising $6,500 this year.
