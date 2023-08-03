Riverside Homebuilders and the city of Gainesville are moving forward with plans for the Liberty Pointe planned development.
This project at the southeast corner of Broadway and Radio Hill Road intersection will create 842 lots to build homes, an amenity center, pool, playground and walking trail. It got Gainesville City Council approval Tuesday.
Regulations on the community include an anti-monotony rule so two homes with the same elevation and color are not next to each other. There is also an 80% masonry requirement so the buildings will be made of brick, stone or stucco as opposed to cement siding. There will also be a homeowners association to enforce architectural standards and maintain common spaces.
The land was zoned as a planned development, allowing the council to set stricter guidelines for how the community will be built.
“Usually when we talk about zoning, we can’t ask them what they’re going to do exactly because they’re allowed to do whatever the zone allows,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. “Since this is a planned development, we have an agreement with the developer where they’re required to have all these amenities and all of these stipulations on these houses.”
Gainesville City Council also approved a bid from Piazza Construction to expand the civic center.
The total price for the project came back at $2.4 million — including two alternate projects: redoing the southern parking lot and buying new food service equipment.
“Staff recommends to do both of these because that parking lot is in pretty rough condition,” said Sullivan. “We have the money in our hot funds to cover the cost. In fact, we budgeted more than we needed to cover all of this.”
The project is estimated to take about one year to complete.
Budget hearing Sept. 5
The council approved a tax rate of 57.6 cent per $100 property value for the fiscal year 2023-24. A public hearing for the proposed tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year was scheduled for Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the city council meeting.
The next steps in the agreement with Randall’s Food and Drugs, L.P. in building a new Tom Thumb were also taken. The fire department at 200 N. Clements St. can remain in use for up to 18 months. The land is owned by Randall’s, but this holdover lease allows the fire station to remain in use. This will help in the transition as building begins.
