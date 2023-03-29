How do Cooke County’s state legislators prepare to debate and design potential laws and economic policies for over 29 million Texans?
They usually start with a cup of coffee.
It’s around 7 a.m. when Rep. David Spiller arrives at the Capitol building in downtown Austin to participate in the 88th Texas Legislature. He’s one of two legislators who represent Cooke County in the Texas House of Representatives.
After checking through security, Spiller heads to his small, three-room office. He meets with his staff to recap prior events, determine the day’s priorities and form a game plan. After that, the real work begins.
The Texas Legislature meets once every two years. This year’s legislative session began on Jan. 10 and is scheduled to last for 140 days. For legislators such as Spiller, that means there’s very little time to read, consider, debate and vote on over 9,000 bills.
“I’m used to getting up and around early, so I'm here early so I have more time to kind of read over things, look over things, read bills, study those and just kind of prepare for the day - whatever it has,” Spiller said.
As spring break begins, Spiller’s office prepares for an influx of vacationing constituents, in addition to upcoming committee meetings and hearings. This session, Spiller was appointed to the Appropriations Committee, the General Investigating Committee and the State Affairs Committee.
During this chilly Monday morning, Spiller is reviewing budget requests as part of his duties on the Appropriations Committee. This committee has jurisdiction over any bills or resolutions that appropriate money from the state treasury. Spiller also serves as vice chair on the Subcommittee on Articles 1, 4 and 5. This subcommittee determines funding for the judiciary system, general government and law enforcement.
“We're dealing with the [Department of Public Safety],” Spiller said. “We're dealing with border security, we're dealing with the Department of Criminal Justice, juvenile justice, all of those types of things. We determined the funding for each of those agencies and commissions.”
This year, the Appropriations Committee faces intense political and public pressure due to the historic $32.7 billion budget surplus.
“If you have limited funds, or less than you had, or about what you had before, it's easier to tell everybody no,” Spiller said. “But now, everybody feels that if you have that budget surplus, we are really funding everything that they want to do.”
Spiller’s primary goal this legislative session is to reduce property taxes. To determine what bills to support in order to achieve this goal, Spiller meets with a variety of constituents, stakeholders and voter advisor groups throughout the day.
“We have people come in, you know, every 15 minutes,” Spiller said. “At least every 30 minutes, something is scheduled and people are coming in.”
A physical copy of each bill with Spiller’s proposed amendments, outside opinions and other comments are put into inch-thick white binders. These binders are scattered throughout his office, building small towers on any available desks.
“I don't just walk into a committee and say, ‘Ok, I'm here, let's start looking at stuff,’” Spiller said. ”I will have already read through and understood completely what we're going to do before we ever get there.”
In addition to meeting with committees, Spiller also attends assemblies of the full House of Representatives. Spiller said he gathers additional information on what bills he may consider supporting or co-authoring during these assemblies.
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, is the author of the casino gambling bill. If passed, this bill would allow citizens to vote in November on whether to legalize casinos in Texas. Gainesville – the largest city in Cooke County – is located only 10 miles from Winstar, which employs over 2,900 people.
“There are just a number of things this session that would affect voters in Cooke County,” Spiller said. “I am keenly aware of the casino gambling bill and there are a lot of folks that live in Cooke County that work at Winstar and that's not lost on me.”
During the busiest days of the 2021 legislative session, Spiller and his team worked at the Capitol until 3 a.m. For this session, Spiller’s office brought in a secret weapon in anticipation of the long working hours.
“We upgraded from a Keurig to a Nespresso and now I'm kind of addicted to Nespresso, but I'll take just about anything,” Spiller said. “Honestly, when I go into a meeting, I just want to make sure that I've got plenty of coffee.”
