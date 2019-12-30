Firm seeks to build wind farm in Cooke Co.
In March, county commissioners took the first step making way for what would become a controversial plan to build more than 50 wind turbines on several thousand acres in southern Cooke County. Houston-based EDP Renewables sought creation of a reinvestment zone allowing the firm to apply for tax abatements for the project.
Commissioners unanimously established the reinvestment zone and EDP Renewables went on to seek permission from local taxing entities to apply for abatements.
However, several property owners voiced their opposition to the project to local government officials at school board meetings and county commissioners’ courts. In Era, where much of the proposed project would be located, the school’s board of trustees meeting in August drew more than 100 people to speak out before the board’s vote on EDP Renewables’ request to begin seeking a tax abatement. The Era Independent School District board rejected the request.
That doesn’t mean the project has halted — the company could still seek abatements from Cooke County and the Gainesville Hospital District. Muenster Independent School District was also slated to vote on a chapter 313 abatement request at its December meeting, as well.
Indicted former teacher pleads guilty
Lynn Burge, a former teacher at Muenster High School accused of having sex with students, was indicted shortly after Christmas 2018 following her arrest last fall on two second-degree felony counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. Burge pleaded guilty in November to the two second-degree felony charges as part of a plea deal. The deal resulted in five years of probation and a $5,000 fine. Burge also had to surrender her teaching license, but was not required to register as a sex offender.
Lindsay school bond voted down
Lindsay Independent School District board members called for a bond election in February to seek voter approval of a $19.9 million bond to build some new school facilities and renovate others. The bond would have raised taxes on the average home by about $550. The school hosted a series of town hall meetings about the bond proposal, but come Election Day in May, 600 voters rejected the bond, overwhelming the 335 votes in its favor.
NTMC’s ownership structure, a year on
North Texas Medical Center in December 2018 transitioned to being leased to and operated by Gainesville Community Hospital through an agreement between Plano-based Community Hospital Corp. and the Gainesville Hospital District. The hospital district’s board, which now acts more as a landlord than a hospital operations board, this year approved a 2020 budget of $8.4 million in projected revenues, $5.4 million of expenses and another $1.4 million for paying down the district’s debt principal. Most recently, the hospital district board authorized the eventual sale of the NTMC's home health services to Tyler-based Choice Rehab at the board’s November meeting.
Plane crash takes 2 lives
A training flight expected to land at Gainesville Municipal Airport on a Sunday in July instead crashed near the airport, taking the lives of the flight student and instructor on board. A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board showed the Piper PA-34 plane owned by Denton-based training firm US Aviation Group LLC was destroyed by a post-crash fire. The crash claimed the lives of Yu Qiu, a 22-year-old student pilot from China, and Francesca Norris, a 25-year-old flight instructor from North Richland Hills.
Renovated farmers market lot opens
A family movie night in May was the first event to take place at the newly renovated Gainesville Farmers Market lot after it had been under construction for about a year. Contractors carried out a nearly $2 million reconstruction and expansion which resulted in an added stage, an outdoor gaming area and permanent restrooms. Rain delayed the work by about two months. Then in September, city officials approved allocating $42,000 of tourism funding to farmers market events in the 2020 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
2 with Callisburg ties indicted
A former Callisburg High School teacher and coach was arrested in April and indicted the following month on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student. Colt Wooley resigned from the school, officials announced shortly after his arrest, and is accused of meeting a student for sex. He now faces a trial set for Jan. 27, 2020.
Another man with Callisburg ties was indicted in April on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of sexual assault of a child. Joshua Allen Zimmerer, a former Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 14. Court records show prosecution and defense continue to gather evidence in the case, with subpoenas having been served this month.
Dogs seized from Cooke County home
Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating an alleged animal cruelty case in March which resulted in the seizure of 53 small dogs from a southern Cooke County residence in May. Deputies assisted by the Humane Society of North Texas removed the more than four dozen Yorkies, Shih-Tzus and other small breed dogs and puppies, which received medical attention and were placed with pet fosters or adopted out by the HSNT, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit said. Sheriff Terry Gilbert said in July that charges would likely be filed in the case, but charges were still pending as of Monday, Dec. 30, he said.
New fire station being finished
Ground was broken on a new 8,000-square-foot Gainesville Fire-Rescue station at 308 Culberson St. in January and work is expected to wrap up this week. The new facility is to replace the two-story Fire Station No. 3 on Pecan Street. Schmoldt Construction was awarded the nearly $2.2 million construction contract in December 2018. Officials said earlier this month that they plan to host a public open house in the spring after the fire department settles in.
Gold Star Families monument installed
A black granite monument honoring the families of military service members was finally installed in late November. The new Gold Star Families Memorial monument at Leonard Park consists of four panels, two of which feature designs by local artists. It remains covered by a tarp until its dedication, scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020.
