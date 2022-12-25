Ginger Johnson is proud of what she and her colleagues have built at Abigail’s Arms. It’s evident when she shows off the advocacy center’s quarters on Gainesville’s northside, where countless victims of domestic abuse — old and young — have turned for help since .
“We have four of these little rooms when kiddos come in for their forensic interviews, they have their own little space,” said Johnson. “We do some art therapy with kiddos. We have them paint a picture and then have the kid next to them turn around and make it ugly and chaotic. And then the child gets to come back in and make it into something beautiful. So it kind of helps them without saying it, helping them move from the trauma and the chaos, from a normal life into the chaos and then back out again. And you’re not even saying that, but you’re showing that as they’re doing these cute little pictures.”
Children to sit face-to-face with a trained forensic interviewer in a special room wired to pick up anything, including the soft whispers of the children. There are also cameras to pick up on facial expressions and body language.
“If you’re talking to a threeyear- old, you might get who did what, but if you’re talking to a teenager, you’re going to get who, what, when, where, why, what were they wearing, the color of the walls, everything — Um, so being able to, to navigate that with the kids and just allow them to tell their story in their own words, whatever those words.”
Abigail’s is mandated by state law to collaborate with law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the court system. Thanks to these facilities, investigators and prosecutors can watch these interviews while they are happening and spare a potential victim from having to rehash their story over and over.
“This way the child only has to be interviewed one time,” Johnson said. “They can sit and listen and see what’s going on. And then when the interviewer is getting towards the end of the interview and feels like they’re finishing up, they (investigators) step in here and they’ll just ask them, you know, ‘Did the child bring up something you weren’t aware of? Was there something that we need to go back and ask more questions on?’ and then they can step back in and they try to get as much of the facts recorded as possible, and then investigators take that … instead of having to talk to that child.”
After the interviews, families talk to an advocate about all of the services Abigail’s can provide.
“We have services provided for clients who don’t need the emergency shelter, but are still dealing with some form of trauma from a victimization. So you can come in, even if you don’t need any emergency sheltering place to stay and work with our non-residential staff and all of the same services, our residential clients get counseling, finding housing, helping find work, helping go back to school — whatever the support is that that person needs,” Johnson said. “It’s very individualized because different people need different things, different kinds of support. We have our child advocacy center, which is focused on children who are the victims of a crime to support them and their families.”
Much of the demand for Johnson and her 20-plus-person staff comes from younger families, in which a parent or parents are struggling.
“They’re trying to figure out life. And now they’re trying to figure out how to help a child figure it out — you throw in the mix where your child has been hurt or injured in some way,” Johnson noted. “And then you have parents who are just like, ‘I don’t even know how to help my kids.’ And so providing them with some additional therapy as well has really proved to be very beneficial to the kids because it allows the parent to have that neutral person to just dump everything on and say, ‘Talk it through with me. What do I do now?’ It’s helping build them up, so that then they can better support their child.”
Johnson said the center is also careful about looking after its own, as social workers suffering from burnout aren’t much help to anyone.
“We staff the cases, we have weekly staff meetings and we have staff who are struggling (time-totime). If there’s something that’s really bad and we need to talk it through, we provide different things that the staff can do. We try to find some fun things to do, some ways to just release tension.”
Johnson arrived at Abigail’s Arms in 2013, after putting in 23 years with the Denton Police Department. The skills she learned there are both a blessing and a curse in her current job.
“As law enforcement for 23 years, I just naturally kind of read the room. And I really do have to — a lot of times — just go, ‘Okay, stop reading the room and just accept people where they are. Don’t try to figure out, are they a good guy or are they a bad guy? Just be present. Sometimes having a lot of knowledge in your head makes you look at things differently. So I do have to work hard not to become jaded about things.
“I was a family violence, sexual assault investigator and was connected with all of the shelters around the area because I often referred my victims to the shelters,” she explained. “And so, Gainesville was in the process of building the emergency shelter and we came up and met with the previous executive director … She said she had a staff quit and she didn’t really know how she was going to fill that position. And I’m like, ‘We have interns here working with our counselor, send me the job description and I’ll pass it on.
“And it didn’t make it past my desk. I came in as a sexual assault case manager and, from there, it just kind of grew.”
It’s clearly a labor of love for Johnson, despite the sometimes harrowing states she and her staff find clients in.
“I love building teams. I love creating that atmosphere of teamwork,” Johnson continued. “A couple of years ago (2019), the board approached me and asked if I would be willing to step in as the interim executive director. I was like, ‘Sure, as long as I can still apply for the real job. And so they interviewed several people and decided to keep me around.”
