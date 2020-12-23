Roby Winfred Zachary, 93, of Gainesville, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020. Mr. Zachary was born on May 2, 1927 to P.O. Zachary and Emma Zachary in Blue Ridge, Texas. Roby was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Zachary, son Rickey Zachary, and first wife of 69 years, Je…