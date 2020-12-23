Some Gainesville Independent School District employees received anywhere from $250-$500 bonuses before the school year wrapped for the holidays.
“Our teachers have bent over backwards,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said of teachers overcoming obstacles amid a pandemic. “I’ve seen tears. I’ve seen tears of happiness, joy, but I’ve seen our teachers really digging their feet down in the sand to do what’s in the best interest of our kids.”
On Monday, Dec. 14, members of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees approved a one-time “retention incentive.” The vote was unanimous. Board member Latecia Hendricks was absent.
The Dec. 14 vote also approved extending additional emergency paid sick leave that was initially authorized this year under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Stewart said in order to qualify for the one-time payout, one had to be employed for 80% of the time school has been in session. Full-time employees received $500 and part-time employees received $250.
Paula Moore, the district’s human resources director, said 370 full-time employees and 14 part-time employees were awarded the additional pay this month.
“A lot of the funds that are going to go into making this payment are already budgeted funds,” Stewart said, explaining how the district won’t be taking a financial hit by offering the bonuses.
For instance, the district has a hard time getting substitute teachers and has more than $100,000 budgeted for subs, he said.
“… I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of our faculty and our staff in coming together to complete the mission,” Stewart said. “And the mission is to continue to provide an innovative learning environment for our students.”
