Gas prices in the Texoma region fell nine cents this week, becoming the cheapest in the state.
AAA Texas announced Thursday, Sept. 10, in its Weekend Gas Watch that the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel dropped to $1.76 in the Sherman-Denison metro area. That’s down from an average $1.85 last week and is 49 cents less than the $2.25 average the area saw at this time last year.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $1.89 per gallon as of Thursday, two cents less than on the same day last week and 38 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.04.
As summer driving season comes to a close, the statewide pump price fell week-to-week. The summer driving season, which is unofficially Memorial Day through Labor Day, gave drivers in Texas and around the country the cheapest fuel prices since 2004. The Texas summer average for 2020 was $1.84 per gallon of regular unleaded. The national gas price average during the same timeframe was $2.15 – also the least expensive since 2004.
Demand was decimated this summer by the impact of COVID-19, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheaper gas prices, an AAA analysis showed.
“2020 provided Texas drivers the least expensive summertime gas prices since 2004,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. "The price to fill up could keep going down as refiners get ready to reinstate winter blend gasoline into the market soon.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time Thursday using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.
