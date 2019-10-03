Gas prices in the Texoma region dropped another eight cents this week, AAA Texas announced.
The travel agency’s Weekend Gas Watch shows average prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area fell to $2.24 for a gallon of unleaded fuel as of Thursday, Oct. 3. That’s down from $2.32 on the same day last week.
Prices this year have been averaging significantly less than last year. This week’s prices are 37 cents lower than last year’s $2.61 average, the travel agency indicated.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.34 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. That’s three cents less than on the same day last week and 31 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.62 while drivers in Denison and Sherman are paying the least at $2.24 per gallon.
Nearly three weeks after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the majority of Texans are seeing signs of gas prices trending cheaper, AAA analysts noted.
“Crude oil prices have dropped close to where they were right before the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Market analysts anticipate that Texans will continue to see cheaper pump prices in the weeks to come.”
While the national average may have increased slightly week-to-week, 10 states saw pump prices decline by a nickel or more. However, drivers along the West Coast region are still experiencing price spikes following a number of refinery outages that have tightened supply in the market.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
