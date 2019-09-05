Gas prices rose just a penny this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
In its Sept. 5 Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency recorded an average price of $2.22 per gallon of unleaded fuel at gas stations in the Sherman-Denison metro area. That’s up from $2.21 last Thursday, according to an AAA Texas press release.
At this time last year, area gas prices were averaging $2.58 per gallon, the release indicated.
Statewide, prices averaged $2.29 per gallon, two cents less than on the same day last week and 33 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.52 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon.
Besides Midland and Odessa, all major Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA have prices under $2.50 per gallon, according to the release. Sherman-Denison, Dallas and Fort Worth were the only areas to see average price increases on the week.
“Demand for gas remains high, but not at a level to push pump prices higher, at least not at this point,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in the release. “We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s impact on gas prices, which appears to be minimal for now in Texas as the east coast storm is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure. Price spikes are possible on a local and regional level along the storm’s path on the east coast.”
As an east coast storm, Hurricane Dorian is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure so its impact is anticipated to remain localized to its path along the east coast.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
