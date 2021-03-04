Cent by cent, drivers in the Texoma region are seeing gas prices climb as refineries return to production after February's Winter Storm Uri and demand keeps rising.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area went up slightly to $2.41 per gallon of unleaded fuel, an increase of three cents from last week's average of $2.38. This week's average is 42 cents higher than the $1.99 average seen at this time last year, though, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, March 4.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.47 per gallon, seven cents more than on the same day last week and 37 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.73 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.
Drivers in Texas are seeing the most expensive statewide pump price average since August 2019, according to an AAA analysis, as many southern refineries return to production after February’s winter storm. AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March. This week, it's $2.74.
For motorists, that means they can expect continued increases of at least five to 10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable, AAA analysts advised.
The latest Energy Information Administration report shows demand for retail fuel rose to eight million barrels per day across the United States. While sales for gasoline are up week-to-week following the winter storm, demand levels remain below year-ago readings, which exceeded nine million barrels per day.
“March could bring the highest pump prices this year, barring any issues during hurricane season,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
