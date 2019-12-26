Gas prices in the area continue to drop amid record-breaking holiday travel, according to AAA Texas.
The average price for a regular gallon of unleaded fuel in the Texoma region is $2.14 — three cents lower than what gasoline prices were a week ago, the travel agency announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch. However, fuel prices still aren’t as low as they were a year ago, the travel agency said. This time last year, the cost of gas was 31 cents less at $1.83 per gallon.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $2.22 per gallon as of Dec. 26, a penny less than last week but 25 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
As a record-breaking 8.6 million travel by automobile, gas prices continue falling due to a healthy regional supply, according to AAA Texas.
“Even with a record amount of travel volume anticipated for the year-end holiday period, gas price averages in most Texas cities will continue to trickle down,” Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson said in a news release. “Regional gasoline stocks remain healthy and drivers in Texas, and across the southern U.S., are enjoying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.”
Regional refinery rates dipped slightly week-to-week, down 2% to 91%, AAA Texas indicates. Despite these small jumps, motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper following the holidays.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
