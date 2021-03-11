Gas prices keep rising. Texoma drivers are paying an average $2.47 per gallon this week for regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The March 11 data show the average gas price for the Sherman-Denison metro area is up six cents from the same day last week. This week's average is 56 cents higher than the $1.91 average price at this time last year, when international production disagreements and concerns about the coronavirus caused crude oil prices to plunge. Still, the metro area remains the cheapest in the state this week, AAA Texas indicated.
The statewide average is $2.57 per gallon for regular unleaded, up 10 cents from the same day last week and 54 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.86.
Crude oil prices keep climbing due to the surprise decision by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to essentially keep current production cuts in place through April. That, coupled with market optimism of the impact the stimulus package could have on the economy, has led to higher prices at the pump, AAA analysts say.
The last time the statewide average was at this price was around Memorial Day 2019. The latest data available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery utilization in the U.S. is at 61% in the Gulf Region, which is likely also contributing to the continued rise in gas prices. That’s up from 41% the week prior.
“Gas prices are expected to keep rising in the coming days as crude oil prices climb,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “As a result, Texans are paying the highest gas prices in almost two years.”
On the other hand, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
