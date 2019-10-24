Texoma area gas prices fell 4 cents this week and analysts say prices could fluctuate somewhat as the month draws to a close.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Sherman-Denison metro area fell to $2.23 as of Thursday, Oct. 24, AAA Texas announced in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s 21 cents lower than prices were at this time last year, the travel agency noted.
Statewide, gas prices averaged $2.27 per gallon, four cents less than on the same day last week and 32 cents less compared to the same day in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland were paying the most on average at $2.46 while drivers in McAllen and Tyler were paying the least at $2.19 per gallon.
While gas prices in Texas continue to drop compared to one week ago, drivers may see some price fluctuations through the end of the month, an AAA analysis indicated.
U.S. refinery utilization dropped to its lowest rate — 83% — since September 2017, tightening gasoline supplies and causing nearly half of all state gas price averages to increase on the week.
“Regional gasoline supplies remain healthy but are tightening which market analysts note could create the potential for brief price changes at the pump,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in a press release. “While prices have been dropping over the last week, Texas drivers could see some fluctuations in the coming days due to maintenance on two refineries located near the Texas Gulf Coast.”
Motorists in the southern region of the U.S. are likely to see some fluctuation in gas prices in the week ahead, especially as refineries in the region undergo maintenance. That includes two refineries in Texas: Motiva’s 639,700 barrels per day in Port Arthur and Valero’s 300,000 barrels per day in Corpus Christi.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.