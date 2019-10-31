Drivers got their own treat this Halloween: AAA Texas announced Thursday that gas prices in the Texoma region are down another three cents.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas del to $2.20 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s 14 cents lower than prices were a year ago, the travel agency indicated in a press release.
Statewide, prices averaged $2.25 per gallon as of Oct. 31. That was two cents less than on the same day last week and 27 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year, AAA Texas indicated.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland were paying the most on average at $2.44 while drivers in McAllen were paying the least at $2.15 per gallon.
Refinery maintenance across the country continues, though utilization rates have increased in the last week, an AAA Texas analysis showed. Regional refinery utilization jumped up from 84.5% to 88%.
“Regional refinery utilization is increasing which is adding more gasoline supply to the market and keeping prices lower,” explained Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers will likely see cheaper gas prices in the beginning days of November.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
