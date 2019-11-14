Gas prices fell seven cents this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
In its Nov. 14 Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency indicated prices averaged $2.23 per gallon of unleaded fuel, down from $2.30 on the same day last week.
Area gas prices are hovering seven cents higher than the average for this same time last year, data from AAA Texas show. Gas costs on the same day in 2018 averaged $2.16 per gallon, the data indicate.
Statewide, prices averaged $2.26 per gallon this week, according to the Weekend Gas Watch — two cents less than on the same day last week. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland were paying the most on average at $2.43 while drivers in Tyler and Victoria were paying the least at $2.19 per gallon.
“Texans are paying 11 cents less for retail gasoline compared to this time last year, which is promising news for the 3.8 million planning to drive over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in a press release. “While prices are down slightly compared to last week, fluctuations remain possible through the end of the month.”
The latest Energy Information Administration gasoline demand reading reflected the most fall-like numbers, 9.1 million barrels per day, since the end of September. Despite lower demand, stocks drew down by a significant 2.8 million barrels in part due to high exports.
In the week ahead, gas prices might get moderately more expensive, an AAA analysis indicated, especially with the latest regional refinery utilization rate down nearly 3% to 87%.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
