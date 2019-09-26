Texoma area gas prices have settled back down again after spiking briefly due to the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities earlier in September.
Drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro area are paying $2.32 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. Its Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, Sept. 26, shows that’s a drop of five cents from the same day last week and is 28 cents lower than prices were at the same time last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas — two cents less than on the same day last week and 25 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.74 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.28 per gallon.
“After brief price spikes following the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities earlier this month, markets are showing signs of stabilization,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in a press release. Crude oil prices spiked by as much as $10 per barrel, in turn forcing retail gas prices in Texas and most of the U.S. to rise.
“Retail gas prices are now falling in many Texas cities,” Armbruster added. “However, drivers may see fluctuations through the end of the month.”
In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration measured U.S. demand at 8.9 million barrels per day, which is a substantial 900,000 barrel-per-day drop from the previous week and a low reading not seen since February.
The decrease in demand amid the spike in crude oil prices could help to keep gas price fluctuations more moderate through the end of the month, an AAA analysis indicated.
Tropical Storm Imelda dumped dozens of inches of rain in Texas, but industry reports show refineries are operational. AAA analysts believe the storm’s impact, including flooding, shouldn’t influence gas prices.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.