Labor Day weekend travelers in the Texoma region are paying an average of 34 cents less for a gallon of gas this year, a regional travel organization announced.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area fell five cents over the week to land at $2.21 per gallon, AAA Texas announced Thursday. The Aug. 29 Weekend Gas Watch shows that’s up from an average o $2.55 per gallon a year ago.
Statewide, prices averaged $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Thursday morning, the travel agency indicated. That’s four cents less than on the same day last week and is 29 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.09 per gallon.
Texans who bookend summer with road trips will find gas prices this coming weekend are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday, an AAA Texas analysis found. The same can be said for two-thirds of all states, which have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year, according to the analysis.
“Texans continue to see savings at the gas pump as prices remain on a downward trend heading into Labor Day weekend,” AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “While it’s possible some areas may see slight price increases ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.”
The statewide gas price average has not been cheaper over Labor Day weekend for Texans since 2016, when the average price was $2.01 per gallon. The average was $2.52 and $2.59 per gallon in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
