Gas prices fell a nickel this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
In its July 11 Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency noted average gas prices for the Smerna Denison metro area landed at $2.50 for this week, down from $2.55 last Thursday.
That’s also below the average at this time last year for the region. A gallon of unleaded fuel cost $2.58 on average this time last July, according to AAA Texas.
Prices rose statewide by a penny, settling at $2.47 as of Thursday — 19 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.74 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.35 per gallon.
Texas drivers continue to pay less for gasoline this summer compared to one year ago, despite moderate price increases in the past few weeks, according to AAA analysts.
The city that saw the largest weekly increase in Texas was Odessa, where the average jumped 15 cents and is now the second highest average of any metro area in the state at $2.69 per gallon.
While most areas experienced slight increases week-to-week, six cities including the Sherman-Denison area saw a decrease in the average price and three remained the same.
“Gas prices are expected to continue increasing throughout the month of July, but drivers are still paying less for retail gasoline this summer compared to this time last year,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said in the release.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
