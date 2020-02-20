Average gas prices in the Texoma region jumped 22 cents this week, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Prices are up to $2.14 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel as of Thursday, the travel agency announced, just a penny more than the average at the same time last year.
Last week, the average price in the Sherman-Denison metro area was $1.92. The region had seen the state’s lowest gas prices for the last five weeks.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.14 per gallon, up six cents from the same day last week and three cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.05 per gallon.
Rising crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices have caused the statewide gas price average to see its first jump at the pump since early January, according to an AAA analysis.
Pump prices will be volatile over the coming weeks, according to market analysts, as global markets adjust to the impact of the coronavirus as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.
“Texas boasts some of the cheapest gas prices averages in the country,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Whether that trend continues will depend on several factors including gasoline stock supply and demand.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.