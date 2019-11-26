Gas prices are just a penny more this week as travelers gear up for Thanksgiving.
The cost of a gallon of unleaded gas is averaging $2.19 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Tuesday, Nov. 26, in its Weekend Gas Watch released ahead of the holiday weekend. That’s up from an average $2.18 on the same day last week, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, prices averaged $2.25 per gallon as of Tuesday, also one cent more than on the same day last week and one cent more compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland were paying the most on average at $2.43 while drivers in San Antonio, Tyler and Victoria were paying the least at $2.17 per gallon.
Heading into the holiday weekend, Texas and several other states in the South are touting the cheapest gas prices in the country.
Nearly 3.8 million Texans will hit the roadways to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, which is the second highest amount since AAA began forecasting Thanksgiving holiday travel in 2000,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers are expected to see similar gas prices compared to last Thanksgiving; however, pump price fluctuations are possible through the end of the month.”
AAA Texas advised drivers to prepare for congested roadways, plan alternate routes before leaving and take steps to save on fuel. The Thanksgiving holiday period runs Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.