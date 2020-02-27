Gas prices fell two cents this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday, Feb. 27, in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The average price for regular unleaded fuel dropped to $2.12 per gallon in the Sherman-Denison metro area, the travel agency indicated, down slightly from a $2.14 per gallon average at the same time last week. At the same point last year, gas prices averaged $2.15 per gallon in the region.
Across Texas, prices are averaging $2.16 per gallon, or two cents more than on the same day last week and a penny less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.38 while drivers in Laredo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon.
Texas still has some of the least expensive gas price averages in the country, according to an AAA analysis. However, prices are up week-to-week thanks to decreased gasoline stocks and maintenance at regional refineries. Crude oil prices were on the rise until the start of this week but have since dropped.
“Gas prices are expected fluctuate slightly over the next few weeks,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Factors include increasing demand for retail gasoline and decreasing supply as refinery maintenance is beginning, which is typical for this time of the year.”
Crude oil prices may continue to fluctuate as concerns regarding the coronavirus are mounting. The market continues to worry that reduced global travel and a slowdown in production in China, the world’s second-largest crude consuming country, will reduce crude demand this year.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.