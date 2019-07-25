Gas got cheaper this week in the Texoma region.
Average gas prices fell 8 cents to $2.52 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Thursday, July 25, in its Weekend Gas Watch. The cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel dropped from a $2.60 average last Thursday and remains about four cents below the average for the same day last year.
The statewide gas price average in Texas was $2.51 per gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA Texas — three cents less than last Thursday and 12 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.68 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.36 per gallon, the travel agency indicated.
Texas, along with most other states, has seen gas prices remain stable or even decrease week-over-week. This week was the first time in four weeks that statewide and national averages have seen a weekly decline.
“Gasoline stocks remain ample amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing pump prices starting to roll back,” Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesperson, said in a press release. “It is too soon to know if this downward trend will continue, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists during the summer driving season.”
Market analysts will be watching to see if oil prices will be impacted by further U.S.-China trade talks and tensions in the Middle East.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.