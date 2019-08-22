Gas prices rose 6 cents this week in the Texoma region, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
In its Aug. 22 Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency showed the price of a gallon of unleaded fuel rose to $2.26 on average in the Sherman-Denison metro area, compared to the same day last week. However, that’s still 25 cents lower than it was at the same last year, data provided in a press release showed, and comes after three weeks of double-digit drops in area gas prices.
Statewide, gas prices were averaging $2.35 per gallon as of Thursday, AAA Texas indicated. That’s two cents less than on the same day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.58 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon.
Recent declines in crude oil prices are contributing to lower gasoline prices, at least for now, an AAA analysis shows. Demand for retail gasoline remains strong, slowing the rate at which pump prices are falling.
According to the Energy Information Administration, demand was recorded at a surprising all-time high, but it is expected to drop in the coming weeks as summer comes to an unofficial end.
“Gas prices are continuing to drop in most Texas metro areas, except in Dallas/Fort Worth and Sherman where prices increased slightly week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Texans are saving 26 cents per gallon, on average, compared to this same time last year.”
Texas and nine other South and Southeast states have gas price averages that are a quarter or more less expensive than last year, according to AAA Texas. Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
